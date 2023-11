Steak ‘n Shake held its ribbon cutting for its new location on October 23, 2023, at 2091 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Steak ‘n Shake, a classic American brand, was founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois by Gus Belt who pioneered the concept of premium burgers and milkshakes.

Steak ‘n Shake

2091 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 907-3445

