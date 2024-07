Stanlick Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting on April 12, 2024, for its location at 3918 Cedar Glades Drive in Murfreesboro.

Chiropractic clinic in middle Tennessee offering chiropractic care, spinal decompression, and laser therapy to help patients suffering from back pain, sciatica, degenerative disc disease, neck pain, and headaches.

Stanlick Chiropractic

3918 Cedar Glades Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 907-7490

