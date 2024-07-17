Max’s 2024 Summer Movie Watch List

Max is the one to watch this summer, and home to Warner Bros. Pictures films, classics and new favorites from A24, the Studio Ghibli library, and award-winning films spanning multiple genres. The platform is showcasing its vast film library with curated summer watch lists of blockbusters, horror, family friendly films, and more.

Max gets movies. See a curated list of films available to stream below:

A24

A Ghost Story (2017)

Dicks: The Musical (2023)

Dream Scenario (2023)

Midsommar (2019)

Priscilla (2023)

Problemista (2024)

Stop Making Sense (2023)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Farewell (2019)

The Florida Project (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

The Iron Claw (2023)

The Witch (2016)

The Zone of Interest (2023)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Blockbusters

Aquaman (2018)

Avatar (2009)

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Barbie (2023)

Barbie (ASL version) (2023)

Barbie (Director’s commentary version) (2023)

Batman (1989)

Batman Begins (2005)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Dawn of The Planet of the Apes (2014)

Deadpool (2016)

Furious 7 (2015)

Joker (2019)

Jurassic World (2015)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Superman Returns (2006)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

The Batman (2022)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Twister (1996)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Beach Reads (Based on a Book)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Carrie (1976)

Dune (2021)

Dune: Part Two (2023)

Fahrenheit 451 (2018)

Giant (1956)

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Great Expectations (1946)

Lord of the Flies (1963)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Of Mice and Men (1939)

Oliver Twist (1948)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Color Purple (2023)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Family Films

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Babe (1995)

Craig Before the Creek (2024)

King Tweety (2022)

National Velvet (1944)

Peter & the Wolf (2023)

Scoob! (2020)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All The Time in The World (2011)

The Smurfs (Movie) (1981)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)

Scary Summer!

Carrie (1976)

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

It Comes at Night (2017)

Malignant (2021)

Midsommar (2019)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Saw (2004)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Signs (2002)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Blob (1958)

The Nun II (2023)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Witch (2016)

Studio Ghibli Collection

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Earwig and the Witch (2021)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

My Neighbor Totoro (1990)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (2000)

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016

Ocean Waves (Umi ga Kikoeru) (1993)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Pom Poko (1994)

Ponyo (2008)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Spirited Away (2002)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

The Cat Returns (2002)

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (2013)

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Summer Romance

A Star is Born (2018)

An Officer and A Gentleman (1982)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Brooklyn (2015)

Casablanca (1942)

City Lights (1931)

Don Jon (2013)

Father of the Bride (2022)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Her (2014)

In the Mood for Love (2001)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shakespeare in Love (1999)

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Summertime (1955)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Trainwreck (2015)

Up In The Air (2009)

West Side Story (1961)

