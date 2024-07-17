Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital Earns Fourth Consecutive “A” Safety Rating from The Leapfrog Group

Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital (VBH) has once again received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction recognizes VBH’s work to safeguard patients from preventable harm and errors and marks the hospital’s fourth consecutive “A” rating.

“At VBH, our goal is to deliver personalized, high-quality care that instills trust in our patients,“ said Travis Capers, president of Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals. “This national recognition is a testament to the dedication of all teams across the hospital, and we will continue to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our patients and community members above all else.”

The Leapfrog Safety Grade relies on 30 national performance metrics, encompassing medical errors, accidents, injuries, infections and the hospital systems in place to mitigate these issues. Grades are peer reviewed and issued twice yearly, in the fall and spring, with the intent of helping patients easily and confidently decide where to receive care.

“I thank Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first.”

To see the details of VBH's grade and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org

As part of the Vanderbilt Health community of hospitals and clinics, VBH is the only provider of inpatient medical services in Bedford County. The facility provides a range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services. To learn more about VBH and its services visit vanderbiltbedfordhospital.com or visit us on Facebook.

About Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is the largest comprehensive research, teaching and patient care health system in the Mid-South region. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, VUMC sees over 3.2 million patient visits per year in over 180 ambulatory locations, performs 79,000 surgical operations and discharges 78,000 inpatients from its main-campus adult, children’s, psychiatric and rehabilitation hospitals and three regional community hospitals. The Medical Center is the largest non-governmental employer of Middle Tennesseans, with more than 40,000 staff, including more than 3,000 physicians, advanced practice nurses and scientists appointed to the Vanderbilt University faculty. For more information and the latest news follow VUMC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and at VUMC News

