Secure Dental held its ribbon cutting on February 20, 2025, for its location at 804 N Thompson Ln. in Murfreesboro.

Secure Dental offers comprehensive dental care, including dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and general dentistry, in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

Secure Dental

804 N Thompson Ln.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

