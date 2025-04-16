OBITUARY: Rebecca Sue “Becky” Bang

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Bang, 72, of Woodbury, TN., loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed into the loving arms of Jesus at 12:42am on April 14th, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Rebecca was born on November 3rd, 1952, in Burlington, IA. as the second of four siblings to Paul and Ruth Luttenegger of Burlington, IA. Rebecca married her soul mate, Robert Bang, on February 11th, 1979. They met while working together at J.I. Case Company in Burlington, IA. He preceded her in death only two weeks prior to her passing.

Rebecca was also preceded in death by her parents Paul and Ruth Luttenegger and her sister, Joleen Gerst.

Survivors include her children, Jennifer Guilfoyle (Jason) of Maywood, MO., Jonathon Bang (Jennie) of Morrison, TN., and five grandchildren: Isaiah Bang, Bella Bang, Ruby Guilfoyle, Arley Guilfoyle, and Indy Guilfoyle. Additional survivors include her siblings Laura Underwood (Jeff) of Burlington, IA., and Jonathon Luttenegger (Linda) of Burlington, IA., and many nieces and nephews.

Rebecca enjoyed visiting with family, listening to music, tending to her chickens, and gardening. She worked in sales initially in her career, then worked alongside her husband crafting cabinetry for many years prior to her retirement. Over their lives Robert and Rebecca spent time living in Iowa, Illinois, Nevada, Missouri, and Tennessee. Rebecca was strong in her faith and took comfort when spending time in the presence of The Lord. She was a sweet, compassionate woman who cared for and was loved by many.

Per her request, in lieu of funeral services, a celebration of life for Rebecca and Robert will be held at a later scheduled time.