OBITUARY: James Edward Bogle

James Edward Bogle, age 80 of Murfreesboro died Monday April 14, 2025. He was a native of Milton, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, George Bogle, and Addie Davenport Bogle; his wife, Mary Neely, two daughters, Susan Keener, and Michelle Williams; sisters, Mammie Campbell and Sara Pauline Bogle, brothers, Franklin Jewel Bogle, Thomas Carl Bogle, Benny Randall Bogle, Paul Allen Bogle.

Mr. Bogle was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and retired owner with his wife Mary, of Neely’s Market on Halls Hill Pike. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam.

Mr. Bogle is survived by his son, Wayne “Bubba” Bogle and Ann; grandchildren, Thomas Wayne Bogle and Betty, Allison Garfield and husband Chris, Autumn Raffaele, Cora Williams, Katelynn Ward, Cody Williams, several great-grandchildren; brother Roger Bogle.

Visitation will be from Friday April 18th 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside will be Saturday April 19th 10:00AM at Coleman Cemetery. Bill Lee will be officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com