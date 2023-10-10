Ribbon Cutting: Roscoe Brown Spark Academy in Murfreesboro

Roscoe Brown – Spark Academy held its ribbon cutting on September 22, 2023, at 959 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.

If you are eager to become a skilled HVAC Technician or Plumbing Technician by improving your skills and learning new ones, this is your chance to launch your career. The SPARK Academy Program offers you the benefits of being a full-time employee while learning and developing in the skills of HVAC or Plumbing.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Roscoe Brown – Spark Academy

959 N. Thompson Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 241-0970

Facebook