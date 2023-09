Rock N Roll Sushi held its ribbon cutting on August 30, 2023, at 582 Sam Ridley Parkway West in Smyrna.

The original American-style sushi restaurant was founded on great food and rock ‘n’ roll music.

Rock N Roll Sushi

582 Sam Ridley Parkway West

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 462-5395

