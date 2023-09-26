OBITUARY: JoAnn Kothe Bardet

JoAnn Kothe Bardet, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at her residence.

A native of Wentzville, MO, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Rose Hoeckelman Kothe.

Mrs. Bardet was also preceded in death by her husband Edward Paul “Ed” Bardet and her brother Jack Kothe.

Mrs. Bardet is survived by her daughter, Paula Stanley and her husband Alan of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Alex Stanley of Maryville, TN and Gabe Stanley of Smyrna, TN; and a brother, Ken Kothe of Wentzville, MO.

Mrs. Bardet was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was very active in the Catholic church and served as state officer for DCCW. Mrs. Bardet enjoyed family, quilting, and loved to travel.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with a Rosary to be held at 7:00 PM. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 29, 2023, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Smyrna with Father Jacob Dio officiating.

An online guestbook for the Bardet family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/