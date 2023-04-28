Ribbon Cutting: Murfreesboro Storage

Murfreesboro Storage held its ribbon cutting on April 20, 2023, at 8455 Franklin Road in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Storage, built-in 2019, is an independently owned and operated self-storage facility in west Murfreesboro. We are conveniently located 2.2 miles west of the intersection of Veterans Parkway & Hwy 96 with easy in and out access. We are proud to be members of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and the Tennessee Self Storage Association.

Murfreesboro Storage

8455 Franklin Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 203-5642