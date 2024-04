Champy’s Chicken held its ribbon cutting on April 3, 2024, for its location at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna.

From birthdays to weddings, company picnics to graduation parties—every party is better with fantastic fried chicken and homemade sides.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Champy’s Chicken

835 Isabella Lane

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 625-2822

Facebook