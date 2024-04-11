Ribbon Cutting: Main Event Entertainment in Murfreesboro

Main Event Entertainment held its ribbon cutting on February 9, 2024, for its location at 1510 Greshampark Drive in Murfreesboro.

Main Event offers a unique “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience featuring state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, thrilling high ropes adventure courses, captivating game rooms featuring the latest video and amusement, stylish billiards, energetic bars and high-quality restaurants.

Main Event Entertainment

1510 Greshampark Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 639-1899

Facebook