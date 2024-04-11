Top 5 Stories From April 11, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 11, 2024.

1Rocky Fork Middle Band Director Named Outstanding Middle School Music Teacher of the Year

Reggie Coleman (Photo: Rutherford County Schools)
Rocky Fork band director and music teacher Reggie Coleman has been named the Outstanding Middle School Music Teacher of the Year by the Tennessee Music Education Association. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

3Tennessee Senate Passes Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns

A bill in Tennessee that could possibly allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by Tennessee Senators this week. Read more

4Ribbon Cutting: Tink’s Treats in Murfreesboro

Tink’s Treats
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Tink’s Treats held its ribbon cutting on February 2, 2024, for its location at 307 S. Church Street, Suite D in Murfreesboro. Read more

5Several Clothing Recycle Bins Stolen in Murfreesboro

photo: murfreesboro police department

Detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest in the theft of multiple clothing recycle bins from various locations in Murfreesboro. Read more

