Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Proud Moments ABA Murfreesboro Grand Opening Carnival
Saturday, April 13, 11am – 1pm
Proud Moments ABA Murfreesboro
245 Heritage Park Drive Murfreesboro, TN
Join Proud Moments ABA for a day filled with fun to celebrate their grand opening. The carnival will have games, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Be a part of this special day as they open our doors to the community!
2Wildflower Seed Planting at the Wilderness Station
April 13, 3pm – 4:30pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro
Join those at Wilderness Station for a short presentation on the popular wildflowers of Tennessee, where you will learn about wildflowers and their role in the ecosystem. There will also be planted wildflower seeds for everyone to take home and enjoy as well as going on a short tour of the garden area.
3Starry, Starry Night
Saturday, April 13, 6pm
Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School
1601 N Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
Starry, Starry Night is an annual Dinner, Dance and Auction that raises funds for educational resources, security enhancements, classroom technology, tuition assistance, competitive teacher salaries, and much more at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School.
4Middle Tennessee Classic
Saturday, April 13, 4pm
Sunday, April 14, 9am
Tennessee Miller Coliseum
304 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro
This All Breed Catalog Consignment Horse Auction is brought to you by Highway 43 Auction Company, a family owned and operated horse and tack auction
held in one of the premier locations in Tn. Climate controlled Miller Coliseum in Murfreesboro Tn. On Friday, there will be demonstration followed by a consignors dinner. On Saturday, a New Tack Auction will take place at noon followed by Catalog horses at 1pm.
5Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival
Saturday, April 13, 9:30am – 5pm
Nashville Public Square
1 Public Square, Nashville
The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival is a family-friendly celebration of spring and Japanese culture highlighting include traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance, a roving “Candyman,” martial arts demonstrations, art, anime, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, a Cosplay Contest, the annual Pups in Pink Parade and a variety of Japanese cuisine featuring special menus from some of Nashville’s favorite food trucks.