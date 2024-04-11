Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Wildflower Seed Planting at the Wilderness Station

April 13, 3pm – 4:30pm

Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro

Join those at Wilderness Station for a short presentation on the popular wildflowers of Tennessee, where you will learn about wildflowers and their role in the ecosystem. There will also be planted wildflower seeds for everyone to take home and enjoy as well as going on a short tour of the garden area.