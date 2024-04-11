O.J. Simpson Has Died at Age 76

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76.

The former NFL star’s death was announced on X by his family. Stating, On April 10, our father, Orenthan James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

It continued, “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson won the Heisman Trophy back in 1968 as a senior at the University of Southern California before playing in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

In the late 90’s Simpson went to trial for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was acquitted. The trial became known as the “trial of the century” and was broadcast across the nation. Ultimately, Simpson was acquitted.

Later Simpson served prison time for armed robbery and other felonies and was released in October 2017.

Reports from multiple outlets stated in February that Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent treatment.