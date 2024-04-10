Several Clothing Recycle Bins Stolen in Murfreesboro

April 10, 2024 – Detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest in the theft of multiple clothing recycle bins from various locations in Murfreesboro.

Surveillance video captured someone pulling into a parking lot of one of the locations, in a white box truck and load one of the recycle bins into the truck and then driving off.

View the surveillance here

Five bins worth $1,200 each were stolen.

If you have any information about the thefts contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email [email protected].

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police