John Fogerty Adds More Dates to Tour Stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater

John Fogerty just announced new dates for his Celebration Tour. It will honor the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 7th. Special guests will be George Thorogood & The Destroyers along with Harty Har.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12th at 10 am. Find tickets here.

John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective. Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as, the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country. Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, which have sold over 100 million records, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, highlights include “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.

FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Ln, Franklin, TN.

