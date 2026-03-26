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Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

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Donna Vissman
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FirstBank-Amphitheater-by-James-Trocchio
Photo by James-Trocchio

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN, located at Graystone Quarry. The venue opened in 2021, and the season typically runs from May to October.

FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin, TN 37064.

Updated March 25, 2026 

1Ethel Cain – The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour

May 1, 2026, at 7:00 PM
A moody, atmospheric show blending gothic Americana with cinematic storytelling, joined by special guest 9Million.

Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/ethel-cain-the-willoughby-tucker-forever-tour-with-special-guest-9million

2Jerry Seinfeld – LIVE

May 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM
Stand-up from one of comedy’s most recognizable voices, delivering sharp observations on everyday life.

Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/jerry-seinfeld

3Earth, Wind & Fire

May 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM
A legendary night of funk, soul, and disco featuring decades of hits and high-energy performance.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/earth-wind-fire

4Bush – The Land of Milk and Honey Tour

May 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM

The rock band brings its tour to the quarry, featuring special guests Mammoth, James, and the Cold Gun.

Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/bush-the-land-of-milk-and-honey-tour-with-special-guests-mammoth-and-james-and-the-cold-gun

5Godsmack – The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026

May 19, 2026, at 7:00 PM

A high-powered rock lineup featuring Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/godsmack-the-rise-of-rock-world-tour-2026-with-special-guests-stone-temple-pilots-and-dorothy

6Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken Tour

July 1, 2026, at 7:30 PM

An intimate evening of emotional, piano-driven songs with special guest Allison Russell.

Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/sarah-mclachlan-better-broken-tour-with-special-guest-allison-russell

7Paul Simon – A Quiet Celebration Tour

July 15, 2026, at 8:00 PM
A rare chance to see the iconic singer-songwriter perform a more intimate, reflective set.

Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/paul-simon-in-concert-a-quiet-celebration-tour

8Hilary Duff – The Lucky Me Tour

July 29, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Hilary Duff added a second show in Nashville at FirstBank. Expect a nostalgic pop-driven show featuring hits and new music, with special guest Jade LeMac.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/hilary-duff-the-lucky-me-tour-with-special-guest-jade-lemac

9The Fray – Summer of Light Tour

August 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM

A singalong-filled night with The Fray, joined by Dashboard Confessional and other special guests.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/the-fray-with-dashboard-confessionalf

10TLC and Salt-n-Pepa

August 15, 2026, at 7:30 pm

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa bring their co-headlining It’s Iconic The Tour to Franklin. Special guests will be En Vogue.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/tlc-salt-n-pepa-with-en-vogue-it-s-iconic-the-tour-franklin-tennessee

11O.A.R. – Three Decades Tour

August 28, 2026, at 6:30 PM

Celebrating 30 years of hits, O.A.R. brings a laid-back, fan-favorite live show with special guests.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/o-a-r-three-decades-tour-with-special-guests-gavin-degraw-and-kt-tunstall

12Staind – Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour

September 29, 2026, at 6:00 PM

A heavy-hitting rock night marking a milestone anniversary for Staind, joined by special guests.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/staind-break-the-cycle-25th-anniversary-tour-with-special-guests-seether-hoobastank-and-hinder

13Five Finger Death Punch (with Cody Jinks & Eva Under Fire)

October 8, 2026, at 6:45 PM

A loud, high-energy rock show as part of their 20th anniversary tour.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/five-finger-death-punch-with-special-guests-cody-jinks-and-eva-under-fire

14The Doobie Brothers

October 11, 2026, at 8 pm

Rock Icons return to FirstBank Amphitheater this fall for the Walk This Road Tour.

Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/the-doobie-brothers-walk-this-road-tour

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