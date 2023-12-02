Elle King & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event

CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. Additionally, King joins the performance lineup and will play her hits live from the Bicentennial Mall stage. The five hour star-studded celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Sunday, Dec. 31 (7:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:05 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

“New Year’s Eve is the one party we celebrate all over the world,” said Elle King. “I wouldn’t want to spend it any other place than Music City! I’m so excited to get to host another beautiful night of music, friends, love, and joy. I can’t wait to celebrate an incredible year and welcome a new one together.”

“Being back in Nashville co-hosting with my girl Elle is something I look forward to every year,” said Rachel Smith. “We’re gonna put on one heck of a show from Music City, and Nashville’s Big Bash will be the perfect soundtrack to ring in another year with family and friends.”

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd, Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson and more. The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight, CT.

Additional performers and information will be announced at a later date.