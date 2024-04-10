Luke Combs Leads the ACM Awards Nominations Followed by Morgan Wallen

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on The Bobby Bones Show. Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen received the most nominations. “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Nominee Highlights for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards

Luke Combs leads with eight nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year, plus Music Event of the Year alongside Riley Green for their song “Different ‘Round Here.”

Megan Moroney receives the most nods for a female artist with six nominations, including both Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year. Moroney also received nominations for Song of the Year as artist and songwriter for “Tennessee Orange,” as well as nods for Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year for “Can’t Break Up Now” alongside Old Dominion.

Morgan Wallen receives six nominations and ties Luke Combs for receiving nods in the most categories, including Album of the Year for One Thing At A Time, which spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and tied Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ the Wind with the most weeks at No. 1 for a Country album. Wallen is also nominated for Single of the Year for “Last Night,” which is the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history with 16 weeks atop the chart. Wallen may also walk away with an ACM trophy this year for Male Artist of the Year, which he won last year for the first time at the 58th ACM Awards.

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson receive five nominations each, followed by Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis with four nominations.

First time ACM Award nominee, Jelly Roll, receives four nominations including Entertainer of the Year. The last artist to be nominated for Entertainer of the Year as part of his first set of nominations was Billy Ray Cyrus in 1992, the same year he gained fame for his smash hit “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson are nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for either artist in this category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) and Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) categories. Past ACM Triple Crown Award recipients include Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, and others.

This is the fifth year in a row that Luke Combs has been nominated for both Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Tracy Chapman receives her first nomination for writing “Fast Car,” which was originally released by Chapman in 1988 before Luke Combs released his version of the song in 2023. “Fast Car” has reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cody Johnson’s five nominations this year make this the most ACM Award nominations he has ever received in one year and make him the most-nominated Texas-born artist this year.

Lainey Wilson’s nominations for Song of the Year mark her third consecutive year being nominated and her fifth total nomination (including artist and songwriter credits) in the category.

Kane Brown receives his 15th nomination as he’s up for Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row.

Chris Stapleton receives five nominations, including his ninth consecutive nomination for Male Artist of the Year, an award he’s won three times in the past. Chris Stapleton is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, which he won for the first time at the 58th ACM Awards last year.

Morgane Stapleton receives her first nomination as a producer on her husband Chris Stapleton’s album Higher.

Old Dominion receives a nomination for Group of the Year, making this the ninth consecutive year it has been nominated in the category. The group has taken home the title every year for the last six years.

This is the first time all members of Old Dominion have received producing credits on a nomination, with Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Whit Sellers joining Ross Copperman and Kristian Bush as producers on “Can’t Break Up Now,” which is nominated for Music Event of the Year.

Brothers Osborne’s nomination for Duo of the Year marks its 17th ACM nomination and its tenth year in a row being nominated for ACM Duo of the Year, an award the pair has brought home four times, including last year.

Kacey Musgraves’ two nominations this year brings her total nominations count to 27, including eight nominations for Female Artist of the Year. She won the award in 2018, the same year she won Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

Zach Bryan receives three nominations for Music Event of the Year for “I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)” as artist and producer and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. This follows up his first ACM Award win at the 58th ACM Awards where he took home New Male Artist of the Year.

Kelsea Ballerini received three nominations including two separate nominations for Album of the Year as both Artist and Producer, marking her first album to be nominated for ACM Album of the Year. She is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year for the seventh time.

Parker McCollum received two nominations, his first since winning New Male Artist of the Year in 2021.

Little Big Town receives its 18th nomination for Group of the Year, which ties the group for the all-time record of 18 nominations for Group of the Year held by Alabama. Little Big Town has been nominated in the category every year since 2005, with the exception of 2011.

This is the first time since 2018 that the New Duo/Group category will be presented at the ACM Awards with all first-time nominees including Neon Union, Restless Road, and Tigirlily Gold.

The Single of the Year and Visual Media of the Year categories will both have first-time winners in those categories this year, as there are no previous winners nominated for each respective category.

First-time artist nominees include Kassi Ashton, Tyler Childers, Ashley Cooke, Hannah Ellis, Flatland Cavalry, Jelly Roll, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Neon Union, Restless Road, Conner Smith, and Tigirlily Gold.