Longtime Nashville Attorney, Bart Durham, has Died

Well-known personal injury lawyer Bart Durham passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 89 years old.

Seen on numerous TV ads and Billboards in the Nashville area, he was the founder and face of Nashville-based personal injury firm Bart Durham Injury Law.

Bart was born on March 5, 1935, and raised in Ripley, Tennessee, by his parents B.C. and Nelle (Pierson) Durham. He was a small-town boy with humble beginnings who attributed his life’s successes to hard work, others’ investments in him, and luck.

Bart was the first lawyer in Tennessee to advertise his services in print, on the radio and TV, and thousands of Tennesseans grew up seeing his face on their home television sets. In his faithful pursuit of justice for victims of personal tragedies, Bart became known as a voice for the underserved.

Bart went on to represent thousands of personal injury cases, and he was named a Senior Counselor by the Tennessee Bar Association. He employed many fine lawyers and team members, including his youngest son, Blair, whom he thoroughly enjoyed working with. Unwilling to retire because of his love for work, and for fear of getting bored, Bart continued assisting with work at his firm until his passing.

Visitation with the Durham family will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 10 AM until 11 AM, at Woodmont Christian Church located at 3601 Hillsboro Road. The Celebration of Life will follow at 12 PM. A private burial service is planned for the family.

In lieu of flowers, cards, and gifts, Bart and the family have requested donations of time and resources be shared with Heart’n Soul Hospice.