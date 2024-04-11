City Council OKs Professional Services Contract for Burnt Knob/Manson Pike Intersection Improvements

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, April 11, 2024, to authorize a professional services contract for $413,500 with Kimley Horn, Inc. to design needed improvements to the Burnt Knob/Manson Pike/Blackman Rd. intersection.

“With continued growth and traffic volumes on the west side of I-24 and the construction of a new County elementary school near the intersection of Baker Road and Blackman Road, improvements to these roadways will increase capacity and help traffic flow to alleviate congestion,” said Public Infrastructure Executive Director Chris Griffith. “The widening improvements conceptualize additional thru and turn lanes approaching a signalized intersection with pedestrian features.”

Kimley Horn, Inc will develop plans for the preliminary and final design to widen the intersection. The professional services contract, including design and right-of-way, is funded by reallocated FY21 CIP bond and loan proceeds from Butler Drive.

A traffic impact study prepared for the Rutherford County School Board and recently provided to the City indicated “unacceptable delays” at the intersection would result with the construction of two new Rutherford County schools planned in the area. The County projects the future westside campus on the north side of Baker Road near Blackman Road to open a new elementary school by August 2025 and a new middle school in the near future.

The scope of services under the professional services contract between the City and Kimley Horn Inc. includes Project Management, Existing Conditions Survey, Traffic Study Review, Environmental Studies, Preliminary Design Services, Right-of-Way Design Services & Acquisition Services, Final Design Services, Environmental Permitting, Utility Coordination, and Bid Phase Services.

The City anticipates intersection design work to be completed by the fall of 2024 with construction work anticipated in 2025.

