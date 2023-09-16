Predators Prospects Fall to Tampa Bay 4-3

Joakim Kemell scored twice in his rookie tournament debut, but the Nashville Predators prospect squad fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s rookies 4-3 in their first outing of the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase in Estero, Fla.

The Predators took an early 2-0 lead, but the Lightning scored four unanswered goals en route to the 4-3 final.

The Preds rookie squad will return to action on Saturday in a 5 p.m. CT tilt with the Florida Panthers prospects. The full rookie camp roster can be found here, and the schedule is below. Both are subject to change. All of Nashville’s games at the showcase will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.

2023 NASHVILLE PREDATORS ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE (All times CT)

Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m. – Predators vs. Panthers, Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Day off

Monday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. – Predators vs. Hurricanes, Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

Source: Nashville Predators

MORE SPORTS NEWS