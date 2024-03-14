Predators on Fire! Extend Point Streak to 13 Games with 4-2 Victory Over Jets



March 13, 2024 – Four different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 27 saves as Nashville defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2, at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

Recording the primary assist on Sherwood and Nyquist’s first-period goals, Josi reached the 50-assist mark for the second time in his career and joined Paul Kariya as the only other player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

While his teammates would have liked to have gotten him the shutout, Saros iced another dominant performance in net, keeping one of the best teams in the NHL without a goal for over 53 minutes.

With less than two minutes gone in the final frame and only 22 seconds after Filip Forsberg’s eventual game-winner, trade deadline pickup Jason Zucker scored his first goal in Gold and propelled his team to a comfortable four-goal lead.

The result extended the Predators’ point streak to 13 games (11-0-2), two shy of tying the franchise record.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News