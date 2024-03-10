Predators Defeat Blue Jackets, 2-1



March 9, 2024 – Kiefer Sherwood netted his first career goal against his hometown team and Kevin Lankinen answered the call as the Nashville Predators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-1, at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Deadline pickups Anthony Beauvillier and Jason Zucker got acquainted with their new team quickly, making their Predators debuts flanking Colton Sissons on the second line just hours after being traded to Nashville.

Additionally slotted on Nashville’s second power-play unit with Tommy Novak, Luke Evangelista and Ryan McDonagh, Beauvillier and Zucker registered three shots on goal and just over 14 minutes of playing time each in Saturday’s contest.

The result extended Nashville’s point streak to 11 games (10-0-1), establishing the third-longest such run in franchise history.

The Predators are now 37-25-3 on the campaign and 19-10-2 on the road with 17 games remaining.

Source: Predators

