Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch.

Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.

“We opened our first Two Hands in 2014 in New York City as a community-focused restaurant where guests could celebrate monumental occasions, hold meetings, or enjoy a casual healthy meal with their friends,” said Henry Roberts, founder and CEO of Two Hands. Since then, Two Hands has expanded to three additional locations in New York City, as well as a location in Austin, Texas.

“Our expansion into Nashville was a no-brainer for us,” said Roberts. “While I am originally from Sydney, Australia, my wife Tara grew up here. We got married in Nashville and now call this home with our two children. Nashville and this city have created so many core memories for us as a family, and now we’re excited to do the same for locals and visitors.”

Roberts and his wife also own and operate a farm in New York’s Hudson Valley, where they raise grass-fed beef and lamb and organic heritage pork, which is highlighted at the restaurants when available.

Two Hands’ culinary director, Chef Barney Hannagan, conceptualized Two Hands’ menu to feature bright, flavorful dishes infused with bold flavors and local ingredients. Standout menu items include the Salmon Quinoa Bowl: grilled salmon, soft egg, turmeric quinoa, hummus, crunchy shaved veggies, avocado, cucumber, seeds, puffed rice, and Lamb Barbacoa: slow-cooked lamb finished carnitas-style, white hominy puree, radish sprouts, epatozte, and chive oil.

In addition to the day-to-night menu, guests can enjoy crafted cocktails thoughtfully created to accompany Two Hands’ classic cocktail list, including the Naked But Not Quite Famous, and a menu of natural wines and local beers.

Two Hands will accept both reservations and walk-ins for its all-day menu service. Reservations can be made online via RESY or by emailing [email protected] for reservations for eight or more.

Hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday 8 am – 10 pm, and Friday-Saturday 8 am – 11 pm. Find more information here.