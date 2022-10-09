Your October Isn’t Complete Without a Ghost Tour at the Sam Davis Home

Bring the whole family for some spooky fun at the Ghost Tours at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on October 14th and 15th, and October 22nd and 23rd, 2022!

Jump on the hayride to begin your spooky tour, then enter the historic house after dark and hear about some of the creepy encounters that have taken place over the years.

The house is set for a funeral to explore Victorian mourning customs and traditions. This is the most popular event of the year!

The last tour begins at 9 pm. Regular Admission Rates Apply. No Advanced Ticketing.

