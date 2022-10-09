Sunday, October 9, 2022
Your October Isn’t Complete Without a Ghost Tour at the Sam Davis Home

By Jennifer Haley
Ghost-Tours
Photo from The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum Facebook

Bring the whole family for some spooky fun at the Ghost Tours at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on October 14th and 15th, and October 22nd and 23rd, 2022!

Jump on the hayride to begin your spooky tour, then enter the historic house after dark and hear about some of the creepy encounters that have taken place over the years.

The house is set for a funeral to explore Victorian mourning customs and traditions. This is the most popular event of the year!

The last tour begins at 9 pm. Regular Admission Rates Apply. No Advanced Ticketing.

Click HERE for more information.

 

For more local events like the Ghost Tours visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Jennifer Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
