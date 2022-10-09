Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 2, 2022

Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.

Tamale Trail: A One-of-a- Kind Culinary & Historical Trail in Mississippi

Mississippi may be better known for its Delta catfish and beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, but there’s a trail that dissects the Magnolia State, and just by traveling it, tells a tale of the history and the connection of two distinct cultures that came together in delicious fashion. Read more.