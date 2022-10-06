Thursday, October 6, 2022
HomeNewsRiverdale High School Teacher and Coach Passes Away
FeaturedNewsSchoolsRiverdale High School

Riverdale High School Teacher and Coach Passes Away

By Austin Timberlake
Riverdale High teacher Stephen Williams unexpectedly passed away, according to the school. He was 60 years old.

He taught World History and was a cross-country coach for the Warriors. Williams taught and coached at Riverdale for nearly two decades. Arrangements have not been confirmed yet.

Community members shared their Coach Williams remembrances via social media.

