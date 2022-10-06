Riverdale High School Teacher and Coach Passes Away

Riverdale High teacher Stephen Williams unexpectedly passed away, according to the school. He was 60 years old.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the unexpected & sudden passing of Mr. Stephen Williams. Coach Williams was a dear friend, colleague, a history teacher, & coach to so many Warriors. Please keep his immediate family and our Warrior family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ezUuXpySJe — Riverdale HS (@RiverdaleHighTN) October 3, 2022

He taught World History and was a cross-country coach for the Warriors. Williams taught and coached at Riverdale for nearly two decades. Arrangements have not been confirmed yet.

Community members shared their Coach Williams remembrances via social media.

Coach Williams wasn’t your average teacher or person. He cared for everyone no matter their background or present situation, you were greeted with a smile, which let you know he truly cared and made you feel valued! @RiverdaleHighTN and C Hall will never be the same 😢💔 https://t.co/oJ4XO22Tdq — Tracey Duez (@mrsduezela) October 4, 2022

One of the most sincere, kind-hearted person you will ever meet! Always felt like there was still hope in the world after talking with him! Coach Williams will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Fly high, friend! — RCSSecondaryEd (@DrKayMartin_RCS) October 4, 2022