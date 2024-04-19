POLL: Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Nashville Predators, having clinched a playoff spot for the 16th time in franchise history, will begin the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, April 21, 2024, against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

0 Predators vs. Canucks ROUND 1: Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks Nashville Vancouver Please fill out the form: Name E-mail Please signup for our FREE newsletter here! You will be redirected after 30 seconds

GAME 1 – SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at Vancouver (9 p.m. CT)

Television – Bally Sports South, ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS

– Bally Sports South, ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS Radio – 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville

– 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville Bud Light Official Watch Party – Help cheer on the Preds alongside Predators arena host Wayne D at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road) for an Official Watch Party featuring ticket giveaways, prizes, live DJ and Gnash.

GAME 2 – TUESDAY, APRIL 23 at Vancouver (9 p.m. CT)

Television – Bally Sports South, SN, TVAS, ESPN2

– Bally Sports South, SN, TVAS, ESPN2 Radio – 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville

– 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville Bud Light Official Watch Party – Join Predators arena host Wayne D at Neighbors in the Gulch (610 12th Avenue South) for the Preds Official Watch Party for Game 2. The party will feature ticket giveaways, prizes, a live DJ and Gnash.

GAME 3 – FRIDAY, APRIL 26 vs. Vancouver (6:30 p.m. CT) presented by Bridgestone

Television – Bally Sports South, TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS

– Bally Sports South, TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS Radio – 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville

– 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville The Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone begins at 3:30 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations such as airbrush hats, cotton candy, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools and more. All fans who attend the game will receive a Preds Gold t-shirt, and there will be additional activations from Predators partners Icee, Jani-King and Hunt Brothers Pizza.

begins at 3:30 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations such as airbrush hats, cotton candy, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools and more. All fans who attend the game will receive a Preds Gold t-shirt, and there will be additional activations from Predators partners Icee, Jani-King and Hunt Brothers Pizza. The Smash Car presented by Crushr will make its return to the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

will make its return to the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation. Tickets for Game 3 presented by Bridgestone are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

GAME 4 – SUNDAY, April 28 vs. Vancouver (4 p.m. CT) presented by Nissan

Television – Bally Sports South, TBS, TruTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

– Bally Sports South, TBS, TruTV, MAX, SN, TVAS Radio – 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville

– 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville The Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone begins at 1 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations such as airbrush hats, cotton candy, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools and more. All fans who attend the game will receive a Preds Gold t-shirt.

begins at 1 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations such as airbrush hats, cotton candy, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools and more. All fans who attend the game will receive a Preds Gold t-shirt. The Smash Car presented by Crushr will make its return to the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

will make its return to the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation. Tickets for Game 4 presented by Bridgestone are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

*GAME 5 – TUESDAY, APRIL 30 at Vancouver (TBD)

Television – Bally Sports South, National TBD

– Bally Sports South, National TBD Radio – 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville

*GAME 6 – FRIDAY, MAY 3 vs. Vancouver (TBD) presented by Tennessee Lotto

Television – Bally Sports South, National TBD

– Bally Sports South, National TBD Radio – 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville

– 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville The Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone begins at 1 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations such as airbrush hats, cotton candy, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools and more. All fans who attend the game will receive a Gold Rally Towel.

begins at 1 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations such as airbrush hats, cotton candy, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools and more. All fans who attend the game will receive a Gold Rally Towel. The Smash Car presented by Crushr will make its return to the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

will make its return to the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation. Tickets for Game 6 presented by Tennessee Lotto are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

*GAME 7 – SUNDAY, MAY 5 at Vancouver (TBD)

Television – Bally Sports South, National TBD

– Bally Sports South, National TBD Radio – 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Nashville