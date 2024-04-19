Chili’s Introduces New Espresso Martini to Its Menu

April 15, 2024 – Chili’s® Grill & Bar is introducing its own version of the ever-popular Espresso Martini with a modification only Chili’s could shake up ꟷ swapping the traditionally used vodka for reposado tequila. To help bring its Espresso Martini to restaurants nationwide, Chili’s has partnered with fan-favorite reality stars, Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, who know a thing or two about tequila and Espresso Martinis. Cocktail lovers can sip on Chili’s Espresso Martini starting today, April 15.

While Katie brought the tequila expertise, Scheana – a former Chili’s waitress – knew guests would enjoy sipping on an Espresso Martini as much as she does.

Scheana and Katie will also appear in a series of videos that whimsically nod to their reality television fame and show them flexing their bartending skills as they moonlight as bartenders in a Chili’s restaurant. The ads will run throughout the Spring on TV, streaming platforms, social media and other digital platforms.

Chili’s Espresso Martini, made with Lunazul® Reposado Tequila, Captain Morgan® Spiced Rum, Monin® Agave Nectar, Owen’s Espresso Martini Mix and garnished with coffee beans, will be available in Chili’s restaurants nationwide starting April 15. For more information and to find a Chili’s Espresso Martini at a location near you, visit chilis.com. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol.

Source: Chili’s

