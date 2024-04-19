Principals Announced for Rock Springs Elementary, Simon Springs Community School

Director of Schools has named Denielle Fuller the new principal of Rock Springs Elementary School, and he has named Samantha Wagner the first principal of the new Simon Springs Community School, both in LaVergne.

Fuller succeeds longtime principal Stephen Lewis, who plans to retire at the end of the current school year.

“Ms. Fuller is the current assistant principal at Thurman Francis Arts Academy and brings an exceptional wealth of instructional knowledge and strategic leadership to the position,” Director Sullivan said.

Fuller is a veteran educator of nearly 20 years, starting as a math teacher. She has worked as an interventionist, an instructional coach, and has served as an assistant principal at Thurman Francis Arts Academy since 2022.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to serve the students, teachers, and families of the Rock Springs community,” Fuller said. “It is my desire to lead in such a way that all stakeholder voices are heard to ensure that every decision that is made is rooted in the common vision of meeting the needs of every student in our school. Thank you, Dr. Sullivan and Rutherford County Schools, for entrusting me to serve in this capacity to continue developing the excellence of the Rock Springs community.”

Simon Springs Community School is a new school that will serve elementary and middle school students who need behavior intervention and some ESL students who need intensive language support. The school is being housed in a repurposed facility that previously served as the annex for Roy Waldron Elementary School.

“It is my pleasure to announce Ms. Samantha Wagner as the founding principal at Simon Springs Community School,” Director Sullivan said. “Ms. Wagner will begin working with our instruction team immediately while also continuing to serve as the assistant principal at Kittrell Elementary for the remainder of the school year.”

Wagner began her career with Rutherford County Schools as a special education teacher at Cedar Grove Elementary School in 2010, where she worked as a CDC teacher for seven years. She then worked at John Colemon Elementary as an interventionist and has served as assistant principal at Kittrell Elementary School for the past three years.

“I am honored and thrilled to be named the founding principal of Simon Springs Community School,” Wagner said. “My vision is to cultivate an inclusive and supportive environment where every student feels valued and respected. Together, with all stakeholders, we will build a strong foundation for growth, learning and success.

Both principals will officially begin their new duties on July 1.