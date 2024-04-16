Planning a Party this Spring? Consider Catering with Pies for the Ultimate Dessert Table

Pies symbolize comfort and celebration with their irresistible blend of flaky crusts and sumptuous fillings. Their versatility and crowd-pleasing flavors make them a stellar catering choice for any party you have coming up!

Whether savory or sweet, a selection of pies at your upcoming spring event will surely please all your guests. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, pie is the perfect culinary centerpiece for any occasion, with its timeless appeal and sense of communal joy.

For any party you’re planning this season, Papa C Pies offers multiple options to present an impressive spread for catering with pies!

The Mini Pie Slice Dessert Bar

For an impressive spread of delectable flavors, Papa C Pies offers a dessert bar option that includes mini slices of a selection of pie flavors presented on trays. It’s the perfect catering option for graduation parties, wedding showers, or even a Cinco de Mayo party if you choose flavors like Key Lime or Frozen Margarita Pie!

Our Mini Slice Dessert Bar comes with 24 slices pre-cut from three 6” pies of your choice, served in 2” x 2” eco-friendly appetizer cups. Choose your pie flavors from any of our available seasonal offerings!

Treat Your Guests to Tarts

Treat your guests to their own personal tart from Papa C Pies for a smaller dinner party or holiday celebration like Mother’s Day! Pick and choose from our delicious seasonal offerings to customize your guests’ experience with the pies they prefer.

Each of our pie recipes can be made into a single-serving, 4-inch tart with our delectable flaky crust, so each guest invited to your spring party can have a personalized dessert as the perfect end to a fun gathering!

Serve a Selection of Full Size Pies

Delight your guests with an entire table of full-size pies at your Spring party! For larger celebrations like wedding rehearsals, birthday parties, graduation parties, or even Memorial Day events, a pie table is a great way to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth with the comforting, nostalgic flavors everyone enjoys.

Cater your party with ease! Take advantage of Papa C Pies’ catering and delivery service through EzCater. Simply pick your dates, select the number of people you’re serving, and choose your pies! We’ll prepare your delicious meal and coordinate delivery. A catered pie table at your party will be the easiest way to present a memorable dessert experience to your guests.

Say, “I Do!” With Wedding Pies

Papa C Pies offers a unique service for couples who want to indulge in pie-fection on their wedding day. Pies on your wedding day offer a much more accessible price point than cake and have a higher rate of guest satisfaction. Everyone loves pie!

For a romantic date with your fiance, book a pie-tasting experience with us to decide on your flavors. We will then help you plan your pie table for your special day. Some couples enjoy a full spread of full-size pies, some choose to serve pre-sliced portions, and others choose our take-home option as gifts for the rehearsal or reception. Reach out to Papa C Pies directly to make your wedding extra special with pie!

Party with Pie! Order Your Desserts from Papa C Pies Today

Indulge in the comforting and delicious flavors of pie for all your special occasions this Spring! Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today!

