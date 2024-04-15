Top 5 Stories From April 15, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 15, 2024.

14 Venomous Snakes Found in Tennessee

As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. Read more

2Investigation Underway Following Deadly Road Rage Shooting in Murfreesboro

Joseph Gann (Photo: Murfreesboro PD)

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes detectives are still investigating what led to a road rage shooting that left one man dead and another one injured Saturday, April 13. Read more

3TSU Mourns the Loss of Football Student-Athlete Chazan Page

TSU Mourns the Loss of Football Student-Athlete Chazan Page

Tennessee State University was deeply saddened to learn of the passing this morning of senior student-athlete Chazan Page at the age of 20. Read more

4Father Faces Charges After Shooting at Rutherford Co. Home

Charges are pending against a father who allegedly shot into a bedroom where his daughter and friend were located Friday in Rockvale, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s lieutenant said. Read more

5Quintavious Johnson & Emmy Russell Continue American Idol Journey

photo courtesy of Disney/Eric McCandless

Two locals have made the top 20- Quintavious Johnson of Franklin and Emmy Russell (granddaughter of Loretta Lynn). Read more

