Top 5 Stories From April 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 15, 2024.
As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes detectives are still investigating what led to a road rage shooting that left one man dead and another one injured Saturday, April 13. Read more
Tennessee State University was deeply saddened to learn of the passing this morning of senior student-athlete Chazan Page at the age of 20. Read more
Charges are pending against a father who allegedly shot into a bedroom where his daughter and friend were located Friday in Rockvale, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s lieutenant said. Read more
Two locals have made the top 20- Quintavious Johnson of Franklin and Emmy Russell (granddaughter of Loretta Lynn). Read more