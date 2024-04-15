Father Faces Charges After Shooting at Rutherford Co. Home

April 13, 2024 – Charges are pending against a father who allegedly shot into a bedroom where his daughter and friend were located Friday in Rockvale, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s lieutenant said.

Suspect Roger Whitefield was charged with attempted murder of his daughter’s friend, aggravated assault of his granddaughter’s friend and reckless endangerment of his daughter, according to Detective Lt. Steve Craig. No one suffered serious injuries.

“Roger Whitefield (allegedly) brandished a handgun and shot several rounds into a bedroom where his daughter and her friend were,” Craig said. “He shot at least two rounds in the direction of them. Both escaped through a bedroom window.”

He was accused of aggravated assault of his granddaughter’s boyfriend who fled to the upstairs of the house on Trotters Lane.

Dispatchers sent patrol deputies, negotiators, detectives and SWAT Team deputies to the houses where they worked to free the granddaughter and her boyfriend. SWAT deputies safely removed them from the house.

Sheriff’s negotiators talked with Whitfield for several hours. Eventually, Whitefield was removed from the house by SWAT and transported to the hospital.

Detectives investigated, obtained the arrest warrants and processed the crime scene.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office