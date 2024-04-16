OBITUARY: Iola Duke Dickerson

Iola Duke Dickerson, age 95 of Murfreesboro passed away at Community Care of Rutherford County on April 13, 2024.

She lived in Rutherford County all her life. She was a homemaker and retired from Mid-State Automotive Distributors. Iola was a member of the Baptist Church.

Iola was preceded in death by her parents, Gideon and Earline Jacobs Duke; husband, Clyde Dickerson; granddaughter, Kimberly Dickerson Arnold, one brother and three sisters.

She is survived by sons, Gary (Judy) Dickerson and Jimmy (Janice) Dickerson both of Murfreesboro; daughters, Mary Ann Crouse of Rochester, NY and Sara (Dale) Maynard of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Kelly Dickerson Smith of Lenior City, TN, Tristan Crouse and Channing (Chris) Crouse of Rochester, NY, Adam Dickerson of Abilene, TX, Kyle Dickerson of Hermitage, TN, Kayla (Nick) Reszka of Murfreesboro; and great-granddaughter, Reese Reszka of Murfreesboro, TN.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Evergreen Cemetery with Lee Douglas officiating. Grandchildren and Tim Steagall will serve as pallbearers.

A special thank you to the staff on J/K Hall at Community Care of Rutherford County and Gentiva Hospice.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

