OBITUARY: Dorothy Dollar Epps

Dorothy Dollar Epps, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with our Lord on April 13, 2024, at the age of 88 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Henry Dollar and Annie Ruth Hill Dollar, her brother Bobby Dollar, and her son, David Joe Epps, and son-in-law, Steve Douglas

She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Edwin R. Epps, Jr., her daughters, Sandra Douglas and Donna (Randall) Richardson, her grandsons, Stacy (Cristol) Douglas and Jason (Nicole) Richardson, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a very much loved and treasured wife, mother and grandmother. She was retired from the Tennessee State Treasury Department, and was a long time member of Stones River Baptist Church.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 18th at Mapleview Cemetery. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.woodinchapel.com

