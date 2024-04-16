OBITUARY: Nancy Bouaphanh Wong

Nancy Bouaphanh Wong, age 62 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, April 12, 2024.

A native of Laos, she was the daughter of the late Phoui Soutphommasane and Douangthip Dee Wong. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kim Liu.

Mrs. Wong is survived by her husband, Paul Phonekeo Wong; sons, Daniel Wong and his wife Megan of Manchester, TN and Alen Wong of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Khamphong Louangxay of Vancouver, Canada and Somchay Khounkham of Toronto, Canada; brothers, King Liu, Ken Liu, Seng Liu all of Murfreesboro, TN, and Thinh Soutphommasane of Sydney, Australia.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook for the Wong family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

