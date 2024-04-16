Lipscomb Softball to Host Alumni Weekend on April 20-21, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lipscomb Softball will host Alumni Weekend on April 20th and April 21st. The weekend will kick off with game one of the Lipscomb versus Central Arkansas Series at 2pm.

By signing up HERE , Lipscomb Softball Alumni will receive free admission to the three-game series throughout the weekend – 2pm & 4:30 pm Saturday, and Sunday at 1pm

Saturday, April 20th in-between game one and two, we will invite all Lipscomb Softball alumni down to the field to take a picture. Alumni will then make their way to the deck for a catered afternoon bite.

Sunday, April 21st after the 1pm game, all Alumni kids are invited to run the Draper Diamond bases and will receive a free t-shirt.

The Lipscomb versus Central Arkansas series is open to all Lipscomb fans! We encourage Alumni to bring friends and family. You can purchase tickets to the game at Lipscomb Softball Tickets.

Source: Lipscomb

