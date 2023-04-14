Places to Enjoy Frozen Custard in Rutherford County

Here are some places in Rutherford County that serve frozen custard. Note, some locations may bleed into other counties.
What is Frozen Custard?
Frozen custard is believed to have originated in the United States in the early 20th century, with the first known commercial frozen custard stand opening in Coney Island, New York, in 1919. Frozen custard is a dessert similar to ice cream that is made with egg yolks, sugar, cream, and flavorings. The key difference between frozen custard and ice cream is that frozen custard contains a higher percentage of egg yolks and is churned at a slower rate, which results in a denser and creamier texture.
1. Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard has always been fanatical about custard and has served it with pride since March 19, 1986. For more than three decades, only the freshest ingredients have been used for a frozen custard experience you can’t get anywhere else.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
4307 Franklin Road
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(629) 247-5440
Andy’s Frozen Custard – Coming Soon
1175 Needham Dr, Sam Ridley Pkwy
Smyrna, TN 37167
(417) 881-3500
Andy’s Frozen Custard
2262 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 396-3230
2. Culver’s
Culver’s is known for its frozen custard, which is a signature item on its menu. They offer a variety of flavors of frozen custard, including vanilla, chocolate, and a flavor of the day. Culver’s frozen custard is made fresh throughout the day, using real Wisconsin dairy, and is served in cones, dishes, sundaes, and other delicious treats.
Culver’s
2993 S Rutherford Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 624-6713
2411 Medical Center Pkwy
Murfreesboro, TN 371729
(615) 624-6677
3. Freddy’s Frozen Custard
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a fast-casual restaurant chain that was founded in 2002 in Wichita, Kansas. The restaurant is known for its signature cooked-to-order steakburgers, crispy shoestring fries, and its freshly churned frozen custard, which is made with a special recipe using high-quality ingredients.
Freddy’s Smyrna
590 Sam Ridley Pkwy
Smyrna, TN 37167
(615) 462-5342