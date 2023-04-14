Places to Enjoy Frozen Custard in Rutherford County

Here are some places in Rutherford County that serve frozen custard. Note, some locations may bleed into other counties.

What is Frozen Custard?

Frozen custard is believed to have originated in the United States in the early 20th century, with the first known commercial frozen custard stand opening in Coney Island, New York, in 1919. Frozen custard is a dessert similar to ice cream that is made with egg yolks, sugar, cream, and flavorings. The key difference between frozen custard and ice cream is that frozen custard contains a higher percentage of egg yolks and is churned at a slower rate, which results in a denser and creamier texture.