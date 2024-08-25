PAWS 10th Annual Clear The Shelters Adoption Event Set for Sept. 7

Rutherford County PAWS has again joined NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign Clear The Shelters, which runs from August 10th to September 10th in commemoration of the event’s 10th anniversary. During the month-long, multi-platform campaign, NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations, animal shelters, and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds to support animal welfare.

Rutherford County PAWS asks members of the community for their participation during the campaign and invites them to the culminating event on Saturday, September 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM at 285 John R. Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County PAWS is waiving all adoption fees during the weekend of the event, September 6th through 8th. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped over 1 million pets find new homes.

“Surpassing the one millionth all-time adoption last year and now celebrating our 10th campaign are not just milestones, these numbers help quantify the incredible support Clear The Shelters has received from communities around the nation and the impact it’s had on vulnerable animals and the shelters that care for them.” — Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s Executive Vice President of Diginets & Original Production

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as the national sponsor and partner of Clear The Shelters for the seventh consecutive campaign.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email