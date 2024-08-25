Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints : How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Tennessee Titans conclude their preseason schedule this week with a trip to face the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff at Caesars Superdome (capacity 73,000) is scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Saturday, August 25 (Caesars Superdome)

6:00 PM CDT

TITANS-SAINTS GAME PREVIEW | GAME CENTER

Television: WKRN News 2

Play-by-Play: Paul Burmeister

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline Reporter: Cory Curtis

TITANS PRESEASON TELEVISION AFFILIATES:

Nashville/Flagship: WKRN Ch. 2 (ABC)

Bowling Green, Ky.: WNKY Ch. 40 (NBC 40.1/CBS 40.2)

Chattanooga, Ten.: WRCB Ch. 3 (NBC) – Aug. 17 & 25

Huntsville, Ala.: WHDF Ch. 15 (CW) – Aug. 10 & 17 | WHNT Ch. 19 (CBS) – Aug. 25

Jackson, Ten.: WJKT Ch. 16 (FOX)

Knoxville, Ten.: WATE Ch. 6 (ABC)

Memphis, Ten.: WREG Ch. 3 (CBS)

Paducah, Ky./Cape Girardeau, Mo.: KBSI Ch. 23 (FOX)

Tri-Cities, Ten.: WJHL Ch. 11/EJHL (ABC)

WATCH TITANS at SAINTS ON MOBILE APP AND WEBSITE

For fans in the local market, the game will be available to watch* on mobile devices via the Titans Mobile App and TennesseeTitans.com, and on desktop at TennesseeTitans.com.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE GAME

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. If it is available to watch on local TV, it will be available to watch in the Titans app and website. iOS mobile web and app users should “Allow Location Access” (Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Data charges may apply.

LISTEN TO TITANS at SAINTS ON RADIO

TITANS RADIO NETWORK – Find your local station in TN, KY, AL

Flagship: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone

Streaming Options: Titans Mobile App (Nashville market only), TennesseeTitans.com (Nashville), NFL+ (outside of Nashville)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 160, XM 160, SXM 160, siriusxm.us/TitansSXM, Internet 830

Play-by-Play: Mike Keith

Analyst: Dave McGinnis

Gameday Hosts: Rhett Bryan, Amie Wells

Reporter: Ramon Foster

TENNESSEE TITANS POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCES

WATCH LIVE on TennesseeTitans.com, the Official Titans App or Titans social media channels as selected coaches and players address the media following the game.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

