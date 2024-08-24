Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 1

Week 1 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.

The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cannon County

Cannon County High 7 at Monterey High 21

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central 22 at James Lawson 27

Harpeth 25 vs White House Heritage 41

Sycamore 6 at Kirkwood 41

Dickson County

Creek Wood 28 at Dickson County 14

Davidson County

Antioch at Lebanon

Cane Ridge 0 vs Mt Juliet 50

East Nashville Magnet 39 vs Pope John Paul II 31

Glencliff 6 vs Stratford 48

Hillsboro at McGavock

Hunters Lane 34 vs Maplewood 3

James Lawson 27 vs Cheatham County Central 22

John Overton 7 vs Father Ryan 49

Pearl Cohn 18 at MBA 20

Whites Creek vs Wooddale

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Brentwood Academy * Saturday, August 24

Davidson Academy at Nashville Christian

Donelson Christian Academy vs Ezell-Harding

Franklin Road Academy 44 at Kenwood 13

Goodpasture Christian 17 vs Evangelical Christian 35

Lipscomb Academy 23 vs First Academy 28 *Thursday, Aug 22

Maury County

Columbia Central 22 at Marshall Co 25

Mt Pleasant 37 vs Wayne Co 6

Spring Hill 16 at Summit 28

Columbia Cademy at Middle Tennessee Christian

Robertson County

East Robertson 30 vs Liberty Creek 0

Greenbrier 0 vs Springfield 11

Jo Byrns 26 at McEwen 27

Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs KIPP Memphis Collegiate School

Rutherford County

Blackman 14 at Brentwood 24

Eagleville 6 at Providence Christian 14 *Thursday, Aug 22

LaVergne 8 at West Creek 13

Oakland 35 at Independence 0

Riverdale 24 at Smyrna 14

Rockvale 21 vs Nolensville 24

Siegel vs Shelbyville Central

Stewarts Creek 33 vs Tullahoma 21

Middle Tennessee Christian vs Columbia Academy

Sumner County

Beech 38 at Station Camp 17

Gallatin 16 at Hendersonville 19

Liberty Creek 0 at East Robertson 30

White House Heritage 41 at Harpeth 25

Pope John Paul II at Nashville Christian

Portland 21 at White House 20 *Thursday, Aug 22

Westmoreland at Macon* Saturday, Aug 24

Williamson County

Brentwood 24 vs Blackman 11

Centennial 21 at Franklin 22

Fairview 35 vs East Hickman 41

Independence 0 vs Oakland 35

Nolensville 24 at Rockvale 21

Page 28 vs Giles Co 0

Ravenwood 27 at Alcoa 17

Spring Hill 16 at Summit 28

Battleground Academy 68 vs Webb School 41

Brentwood Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy *Saturday, Aug 24

Father Ryan 49 at John Overton 7

Franklin Road Academy 44 at Kenwood 13

Wilson County

Green Hill 41 vs Northeast 7

Lebanon vs Antioch

Mt Juliet 50 at Cane Ridge 0

Watertown 34 at Forrest 40

Wilson Central 14 vs Rossview 22

Friendship Christian vs Clarksville

Mt Juliet Christian 31 vs RePublic 12 *Thursday, Aug 22

