Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 1

Week 1 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.
The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
We will update as scores are finalized.
Cannon County
Cannon County High 7 at Monterey High 21
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central 22 at James Lawson 27
Harpeth 25 vs White House Heritage 41
Sycamore 6 at Kirkwood 41
Dickson County
Creek Wood 28 at Dickson County 14
Davidson County
Antioch at Lebanon
Cane Ridge 0 vs Mt Juliet 50
East Nashville Magnet 39 vs Pope John Paul II 31
Glencliff 6 vs Stratford 48
Hillsboro at McGavock
Hunters Lane 34 vs Maplewood 3
James Lawson 27 vs Cheatham County Central 22
John Overton 7 vs Father Ryan 49
Pearl Cohn 18 at MBA 20
Whites Creek vs Wooddale
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Brentwood Academy * Saturday, August 24
Davidson Academy at Nashville Christian
Donelson Christian Academy vs Ezell-Harding
Franklin Road Academy 44 at Kenwood 13
Goodpasture Christian 17 vs Evangelical Christian 35
Lipscomb Academy 23 vs First Academy 28 *Thursday, Aug 22
Maury County
Columbia Central 22 at Marshall Co 25
Mt Pleasant 37 vs Wayne Co 6
Spring Hill 16 at Summit 28
Columbia Cademy at Middle Tennessee Christian
Robertson County
East Robertson 30 vs Liberty Creek 0
Greenbrier 0 vs Springfield 11
Jo Byrns 26 at McEwen 27
Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs KIPP Memphis Collegiate School
Rutherford County
Blackman 14 at Brentwood 24
Eagleville 6 at Providence Christian 14 *Thursday, Aug 22
LaVergne 8 at West Creek 13
Oakland 35 at Independence 0
Riverdale 24 at Smyrna 14
Rockvale 21 vs Nolensville 24
Siegel vs Shelbyville Central
Stewarts Creek 33 vs Tullahoma 21
Middle Tennessee Christian vs Columbia Academy
Sumner County
Beech 38 at Station Camp 17
Gallatin 16 at Hendersonville 19
Liberty Creek 0 at East Robertson 30
White House Heritage 41 at Harpeth 25
Pope John Paul II at Nashville Christian
Portland 21 at White House 20 *Thursday, Aug 22
Westmoreland at Macon* Saturday, Aug 24
Williamson County
Brentwood 24 vs Blackman 11
Centennial 21 at Franklin 22
Fairview 35 vs East Hickman 41
Independence 0 vs Oakland 35
Nolensville 24 at Rockvale 21
Page 28 vs Giles Co 0
Ravenwood 27 at Alcoa 17
Spring Hill 16 at Summit 28
Battleground Academy 68 vs Webb School 41
Brentwood Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy *Saturday, Aug 24
Father Ryan 49 at John Overton 7
Franklin Road Academy 44 at Kenwood 13
Wilson County
Green Hill 41 vs Northeast 7
Lebanon vs Antioch
Mt Juliet 50 at Cane Ridge 0
Watertown 34 at Forrest 40
Wilson Central 14 vs Rossview 22
Friendship Christian vs Clarksville
Mt Juliet Christian 31 vs RePublic 12 *Thursday, Aug 22
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!