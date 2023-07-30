Outdoor Exercise Tips for Breast Cancer Survivors this Summer

For breast cancer survivors, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is of utmost importance to support their recovery and overall well-being. Engaging in outdoor exercise during the summer months can be a rewarding way to improve physical fitness, boost mental health, and enjoy the beautiful weather. However, it’s essential for survivors to exercise safety and take certain precautions to protect their health, especially in the hot Tennessee sun. Learn more about valuable outdoor exercise tips tailored specifically for breast cancer survivors during the summer season.

Consult with Your Healthcare Team

Before starting any new exercise routine, it’s crucial to consult with your healthcare team, including your oncologist and primary care physician. They can provide personalized advice based on your specific health condition, treatment history, and any potential limitations.

Start Slowly and Gradually Increase Intensity

If you’re new to exercise or have had a break during treatment, it’s essential to start slowly and gradually increasing your workouts’ intensity. Begin with low-impact activities, such as walking, swimming, or gentle yoga. As you gain strength and confidence, you can incorporate more challenging exercises into your routine.

Stay Hydrated

Summer heat can be intense in middle Tennessee, making it essential for break cancer survivors to stay hydrated during outdoor exercise. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to prevent dehydration. If you’re engaging in prolonged or intense exercise, consider sipping water or electrolyte-rich beverages throughout the session.

Choose the Right Time

In hot weather, exercising during the coolest parts of the day is preferable. Early mornings or late evenings are usually the best times to work out during the summer. Avoid exercising during peak heat hours (usually from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) when the sun’s rays are strongest.

Protect Your Skin

Chemotherapy and radiation can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF before going outside, and reapply it every two hours, especially if you’re sweating. Don’t forget to wear a hat, sunglasses, and lightweight, breathable clothing that covers your skin.

Find Exercise Partners

Exercising with friends, family, or support groups can make outdoor activities more enjoyable and motivating. Having exercise partners can also provide a sense of security and emotional support, helping you stay committed to your fitness goals.

Be Mindful of Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a possible side effect of breast cancer treatment, characterized by swelling in the arms or legs. If you have been diagnosed with lymphedema, it’s essential to take extra precautions during outdoor exercise. Avoid exercises that put excessive strain on the affected area, and consider wearing compression garments if recommended by your healthcare provider.

Listen to Your Body

Pay close attention to how your body responds to exercise. If you experience pain, fatigue, or any other unusual symptoms, take a break and rest. Pushing yourself too hard can lead to injuries and setbacks, so it’s crucial to find a balance between staying active and allowing your body to recover.

Outdoor exercise during the summer can offer breast cancer survivors a host of physical and emotional benefits. By following these tips and staying mindful of your body’s needs, you can safely enjoy the warm weather while promoting your overall health and well-being. Remember, each survivor’s journey is unique, so always prioritize your safety and consult your healthcare team for personalized guidance.

