Wednesday, October 19, 2022
High Schools

Our Middle TN High School Football MVP for Week 9

Adam Brown
By Adam Brown
Our week nine MVP is Mt. Pleasant linebacker, Matthew Holden. Matthew had four solo and eleven total tackles. He had five tackles for a loss, a sack and recovered a fumble in a win over Summertown last week.

Thanks to Matthew’s busy night he was nominated as our MVP.

 

This is what Mt. Pleasant Head Coach, Kit Hartsfield, had to say about Matthew:

“Mathew Holden is the leader of the defense. He is a 145-pound middle linebacker, but pound for pound one of the strongest on the field and toughest. He has a 4.0 gpa and is simply good at everything he does. He is a winner “

Congratulations to Matthew and good luck the rest of the season.

Adam is a lifelong Middle Tennessean as well as a passionate sports fan. He is currently a Sports Media major at Middle Tennessee State University.
