Nashville Predators Fall to Kings in Shootout

by Emma Lingan at NHL.com

The Preds were up 3-1 at the start of the third period against the Kings, but Los Angeles rallied for a 4-3 shootout win Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Matt Roy scored twice for Los Angeles in the final seven minutes of the third period to send the game to overtime, and Gabriel Vilardi had the only goal in the shootout to lead the Kings to their third straight win on the road. The Predators have now lost three straight after dropping both ends of a home-and-home with Dallas last week.

“Tonight it wasn’t competitiveness, tonight it was smarts,” Head Coach John Hynes said. “We started with the penalties – offensive zone penalties, penalties on the power play and penalties at key times. You can’t get any momentum when you do that and you’re putting their top guys on the ice… So, for me tonight, it was just our attention to detail and the discipline… Those things have to improve.”

Penalties once again proved costly for the Predators, who racked up 18 PIM over three periods of play.

“We took nine penalties tonight, and six of the nine were in the offensive zone or the neutral zone and were undisciplined stick penalties,” Hynes said. “That’s not going to put you in a position to be able to have success. So, that’s the first area we’ve got to address.”

