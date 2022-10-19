Pilot Killed in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash Identified

The pilot involved in the fatal plane crash in Brentwood Tennesee Tuesday, October 18, 2022 has been identified as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher according to WSMV and Brentwood Police.

The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate the incident.

The FAA has issued a preliminary statement “A single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed in Brentwood, Tenn., around 7:30 a.m. local time today. Only the pilot was aboard.