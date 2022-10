Brentwood Police are on the scene of a fatal plane crash this Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The plane crash has claimed the life of one person, and federal transportation agencies are on the way to investigate.

Old Smyrna Rd. will be closed between Jones Pkwy and Edmonson Pike for an undetermined amount of time according to Brentwood Police.

Multiple power lines are also down, causing power outages in the area

Please avoid the area as local crews work the scene.