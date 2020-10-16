The Blackman Blaze host Rockvale in one of their final home games of the regular season. The last time the Blaze played they hosted Riverdale Warriors. They lost and fell to 1-5 on the year.

Blackman would start the night off with a touchdown and take an 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Rockvale would respond with a long touchdown pass of their own to tie things up at 7.

Blackman would add one more touchdown in the first quarter to make it 14-7. Then in the second quarter, the Blaze would connect on a long touchdown pass of their own to go up 21-7.

In just over a minute, Blackman scored again on a rushing touchdown to make it 28-7. That would be the first half score.

Out of halftime, Blackman would add to their lead with another touchdown to go up 35-7. That would be the only score of the third quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, both teams would trade touchdowns making it 42-14.

Blackman made sure to take care of business tonight. They beat Rockvale tonight and move to 2-5 overall.

